2nd teen arrested in Orlando homicide over alleged drug deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have announced another arrest in a deadly shooting from last month.

The victim, 26-year-old Jared Kinloch, was killed fatally shot in a vehicle in the 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail on March 16. Police said a woman in the car with him told officers it happened during a drug deal.

Days later, Damian Burden, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

A second arrest was made Thursday. Rayshawn Harris, faces the same charges of charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Police say no other suspects are outstanding.

