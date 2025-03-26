Police: Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando police department announced the arrest of a teenager accused of a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police reported that a 17-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch, which took place on March 16.

Police say they were responding to a shooting call in the 5200 block of North Orange Blossom Trail just after 1:30 a.m. March 16. Officers say they found a male and female in the car, and the male had been shot.

Kinloch was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the woman in the car stated that the incident happened during a drug transaction.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group