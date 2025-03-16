Orlando Police investigating overnight homicide on Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. — On March 16, 2025, at around 1:33 a.m., Orlando Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail.

Upon arriving, they found a vehicle occupied by a female and a male, the latter suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male victim, identified as 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center by the Orlando Fire Department but was pronounced dead.

According to the female passenger, the shooting took place during a drug transaction.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as the investigation continues.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. No further updates have been released at this time.

