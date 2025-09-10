3 arrested after Florida State University player shot, sheriff says

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Gadsden County said three people have been arrested after a Florida State University football player was shot.

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker for Florida State, was shot late last month while visiting family in Havana, Florida.

Pritchard is also a former student and football player at Seminole High School.

Community members have been rallying behind Pritchard, both on and off the field, since the shooting.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office plans to give more details on the arrests Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

