3 dead and one injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Volusia County

UPDATE:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-4, east of Debary Avenue, that resulted in three fatalities and one injury.

The collision involved a 2025 Dodge Durango, a 2013 Ford Focus, a 2001 Suzuki Motorcycle, and a 2020 Honda Pilot.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Durango changed lanes from the center lane to the inside lane, directly into the path of the Focus.

The impact caused the Focus to collide with the motorcycle, hit the guardrail, re-enter the roadway, and strike the Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Focus was transported to Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist, the driver, and the passenger of the Pilot were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Durango fled the scene but was later found unoccupied in a parking lot by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, with damage consistent with the collision.

Traffic homicide investigators have taken the Dodge Durango into evidence, and the crash remains an active criminal investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Interstate 4 in Volusia County was partially closed on Saturday evening due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 106 in the Deltona area, reported around 10:18 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is managing the incident, but there is still no information on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

This is an evolving story and will be revised as more details are received.

