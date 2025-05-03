3 major horror films returning to theatres to celebrate “Halfway to Halloween”

, Fla. — Cinemark, a major movie theater company, is inviting horror fans to enjoy its immensely successful Blumhouse films back on the big screen for a limited time with the Halfway to Halloween series.

The showings will include special sneak peeks and exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent to celebrate the halfway point to spooky season.

Schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 30 – M3GAN

Wednesday, May 7 – Annabelle

Wednesday, May 14 – Ma

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, fans can visit https://www.cinemark.com/misc/movie-event-landing-pages/blumhouse-halfway-to-halloween/ or the Cinemark app.

