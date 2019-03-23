3 shot, 1 in critical after gunfire erupts following Sumter County block party, deputies say

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Three people are recovering after being shot following a large block party in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened on State Road near I-75 around 2:40 a.m. after officials said party goers left a block party on CR 235 and relocated to the Wildwood truck-stop area.
Officials later confirmed that gunfire was reported on State Road 44. An area Burger King was struck by a bullet and SR 44 westbound was shut down for hours for the investigation.
Three gunshot victims were later reported to The Villages Regional Hospital. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition with life threatning injuries while the other two have non-life threatning injuries.
Deputies believe the block party had over 2,000 attendees.
The investigation remains ongoing.
