Showers fade tonight, cooler air moves in on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few showers close out the weekend, drier and cooler conditions are expected for Monday.

The showers will quickly come to a close this evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected to continue. Expect morning lows in the low 50s, accompanied by breezy conditions.

Cooler temps are expected to start the work week. We can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout Monday, with dry weather expected to return. Temps for Monday will only be in the upper 60s.

The cloud cover is expected to continue on Tuesday, accompanied by slightly warmer conditions. We’ll see highs on Tuesday in the low 70s.

Our next storm system begins to approach the area on Wednesday. Ahead of it, scattered showers will develop during the day with highs in the mid-60s.

A strong cold front is expected to push into the area early Thursday. Scattered showers are likely in the morning, with much cooler air for the afternoon. Highs for Thursday will only be in the low 60s.

A very cold air mass arrives on Friday, with morning temps only in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

It will remain cool next weekend, with rain chances returning on Sunday.

