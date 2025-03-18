3 teen gang members accused of breaking victim’s jaw during robbery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says three gang members are behind bars after a violent robbery sent a teenager to the hospital with a broken jaw.

The three arrested are 16, 17 and 18 years old. All three are charged with robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. All three are being held in the county jail without bail.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects are affiliated with the getlow gang from the Silver Springs Shores area, which the arrest report describes as an “up-and-coming” gang.

The sheriff’s office and arrests affidavits state that on Feb. 26, the suspects drove the victim to a secluded park near the Silver Springs Shores Country Club in Ocala. The documents state that once there, the suspects pointed out a post with “getlow” handwritten on it while several masked people emerged from the woods.

The victim reportedly said one of the suspects hit in the jaw with a gun, breaking it. They then stole his jacket, cellphone and money.

The defendants fled the scene, leaving the victim alone.

The victim said a passerby helped him.

According to the affidavits, two of the suspects corroborated the timeline of events. However, one said he was at the pavilion when he saw masked people attack the victim but didn’t participate.

Another suspect also said the victim was with them to sell marijuana. He said he watched the attack from the masked individuals but didn’t help.

That report states that suspect admitted to being associated with the getlow gang but claimed it is “only a group of guys that know each other, not a criminal gang.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspects’ alleged gang affiliation will be subject to sentencing enhancements per state law.

