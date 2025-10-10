30 original Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned off

ORLANDO, Fla. — Original artwork by the late TV host and painter Bob Ross is set to be auctioned off.

The first auction is scheduled for Nov. 11.

Auction house Bonhams will sell 30 of Ross’ paintings at various auctions, with the initial event featuring two pieces: “Home in the Valley” and “Winter’s Peace.”

Ross, known for his soothing voice and painting tutorials on public television, was from Daytona Beach and passed away in Orlando.

The funds raised from the auctions will support public television, which has faced challenges due to federal funding cuts.

