3rd co-defendant of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez enters plea

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Monday was a busy court day in the racketeering case surrounding suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. The day saw not one, but two pleas.

Sharon Fedrick, who last week filed a motion to sever her case from Lopez, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon.

She faces between three to five years in custody. Her sentencing date is not yet known.

Fedrick entered her plea within hours of co-defendant Sheldon Wetherholt pleading no contest. He faces between three months and one year in jail with the possibility of additional probation.

Fedrick was scheduled to begin trial on Nov. 10, the same day as Lopez.

Carol Cote, pleaded guilty last week. She accepted up to a year in jail in exchange for testifying against Lopez.

Lopez and his co-defendants are accused of running an illegal gambling operation that started before his first election as sheriff. Investigators say the alleged empire netted tens of millions of dollars.

The other co-defendant, Ying Zhang, has yet to be arrested.

Lopez’s estranged wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Investigators say she profited off the alleged operation.

