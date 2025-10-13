Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendant pleads no contest in gambling scheme

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One of the four people charged alongside suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez pleaded to his role in a yearslong illegal gambling operation.

Sheldon Wetherholt was the so-called “real estate expert” in what detectives described as Lopez’s empire that netted tens of millions of dollars in proceeds.

Wetherholt was a relatively low-level player, described as helping to secure space and acquire leases for the illegal casinos that were under the sheriff’s protection.

Under the agreement struck, Wetherholt pleaded no contest and will be sentenced to between three months and one year in jail with the possibility of additional probation.

He’s the second co-defendant to plead in as many weeks. Bookkeeper Carol Cote pleaded guilty last week, accepting up to a year in jail in exchange for her testimony against Lopez.

Prosecutors say the ring began in 2019, before Lopez became sheriff. Investigators became involved a few years later after a tip came in about the Kissimmee-area Eclipse Social Club.

Through undercover operations, they unwound the ring, eventually executing search warrants against both the club and the ringleaders.

Detectives said Wetherholt accidentally helped them. As they interviewed the so-called mastermind of the operation, Wetherholt called that person.

They said that person placed Wetherholt on speaker, where Wetherholt disputed claim after claim that the mastermind had been making about the operation, namely that Wetherholt was in control of the clubs.

The alleged mastermind is not facing charges.

Wetherholt’s hearing came a day before Lopez is scheduled to argue in court that the trial should be moved from Lake County, where some of the operation was based, to his home of Osceola County.

His motion did not give a reason behind the request.

For four years, Lopez was the law enforcement official in Osceola County. Analysts believe he is betting that he has a better chance of getting a not guilty verdict – or at least a hung jury – drawing from his strong base of supporters.

“He has a fan base there he was voted into office, and that his best chance for acquittal might be among his people,” legal analyst Bill Sheaffer theorized.

Prosecutors countered his motion Monday morning, asking the judge to strike it down because Lopez offered no support for his arguments.

Lopez is free pending his trial after paying a $1 million bail. His wife is also facing charges in connection to the scheme.

