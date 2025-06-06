Suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez to have first appearance in court after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is waking up in the Lake County Jail following his arrest on Thursday.

Lopez is set to face a judge for his first appearance around 9 a.m.

He is facing charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Investigators say he was involved in a massive illegal gambling operation that took in over $20 million.

Sheriff Lopez walked into a federal building Thursday morning, and moments later, he was stripped of his gun and his badge and placed in handcuffs.

The allegations, for a man who took an oath to protect and serve, has shaken Central Florida’s law enforcement community.

