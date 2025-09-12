Affidavit released in racketeering case against Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The affidavit detailing the case against suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has been released.

WFTV obtained the documents Friday evening. Reporters are currently reviewing the 255-page document. We will provide details after we read it.

The affidavit applies only to Lopez, not his wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, nor his co-defendants Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote, Sharon Fedrick or Ying Zhang.

Investigators have said Marcos Lopez and his co-defendants operated an illegal gambling enterprise for years. They are all charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Robin Severance-Lopez is only charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Everyone in the case except Zhang has been arrested and bailed out of jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group