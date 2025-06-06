Suspended Osceola County sheriff pleads not guilty in racketeering case

TAVARES, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez pleaded not guilty to both counts of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Lopez is accused of taking part in a yearslong illegal gambling operation through businesses in Osceola and Lake counties. Prosecutors say the operation brought in at least $20 million since 202, and Lopez allegedly pocketed more than $600,000.

One of his four co-defendants, Carol Cole, posted $100,000 bail. She faces the same two counts as Lopez.

Lopez remains in the Lake County jail on $1 million bond.

