NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Some four-legged occupants were spared from a fire that broke out in their home in New Smyrna Beach.

The local fire department said four cats were saved from the fire on Southard Avenue.

Firefighters say they got the fire under control with a quick knockdown before it spread throughout the house.

