4 jurors opposed death penalty for Markeith Loyd, foreman says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The foreman of the jury that convicted Markeith Loyd of the capital murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend told Channel 9 that four people refused to send him to death row.
Jury foreman Glenn D. Glasgow said that only two jurors wanted to spare Loyd's life because they were reluctant to convict him altogether.
"I told them whatever the outcome is, what we would live with and society would have to accept and we will honor it as a jury," said Glasgow. "We will honor that decision."
Glasgow told Channel 9's Megan Cruz he did not ask the four to explain why they didn't think Loyd should be sentenced to death or allow others to try and change their minds.
Glasgow said he did believe Loyd should have gotten the death penalty and that five of the 12 jurors didn't believe Dixon's unborn child was a person.
Loyd could still face the death penalty if he's convicted of murdering Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. That trial is slated for May of 2020.
