4 private astronauts set to depart KSC on Monday for SpaceX’s Fram2 Mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four private astronauts are set to launch on a historic mission Monday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Fram2 mission will be the first human spaceflight to Earth’s polar regions.

The crew is set to launch on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The Fram2 @framonauts and SpaceX completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff on Monday pic.twitter.com/e1T9RI57Fy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2025

During the 3 to 5 day mission, they will attempt to take the first X-ray in space.

They’ll also work with SpaceX on research to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body.

SpaceX said it successfully completed a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.

Weather permitting, that rocket will carry the Dragon capsule away from Earth and send it into orbit Monday night.

The mission is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:46 p.m.

