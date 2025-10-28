4-wheeler thief sought in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Deputies say a man stole a four-wheeler from a home southwest 32nd Terrace in Ocala on Oct. 24.

Deputies say he stood by the 1991 Yamaha Banshee before pushing it out of view of the surveillance camera and took off.

Anyone who knows something or sees the four-wheeler is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, reference 25-28 in your tip.

