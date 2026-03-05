DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office busted into a house early Thursday morning on San Souci Avenue in DeLand.

Deputies said they arrested two people following a fraud investigation at a home.

Investigators allege the suspects used a Lowe’s credit card to purchase $50,000 worth of merchandise to resell on Facebook Marketplace.

$50K Lowe's credit card scheme uncovered in DeLand, deputies say

The arrests occurred after multiple police investigations over the past several months.

Deputies said the property has a history of law enforcement activity involving federal authorities.

In August 2025, the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence as part of an investigation into illegal firearms and narcotics.

Volusia County deputies also responded to a violent incident at the same address in February 2026.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that they were called to the home last month to investigate a shooting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group