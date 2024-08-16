$56K winning lottery ticket purchased in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that a Fantasy 5 winning ticket was purchased in Deltona.

Thursday night’s evening drawing Fantasy 5 winning numbers were 6-23-27-31-36.

The winning ticket, worth $56,564.04, was purchased at the Publix on Doyle Road in Deltona.

The winner has 180 days to cash in to receive their prize.

