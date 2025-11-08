63-year-old woman killed in Marion County hit-and-run, police seeking vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 441 near SE 135th Street, and the vehicle left the scene.

The incident happened in the inside lane of U.S. 441, where a passerby found the pedestrian.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run remains unidentified, and its fleeing direction is also unknown.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the pedestrian involved in the incident.

The investigation continues as authorities gather information about the vehicle and the pedestrian involved in the incident.

