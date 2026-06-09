7-acre prescribed burn planned at Wekiwa Springs State Park by Florida officials

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Park Service staff will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

The burn is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. June 9.

Officials said the burn will cover about 7 acres in zone WS08a.

Prescribed burns are used to reduce wildfire risk, improve habitat and support the health of fire-dependent ecosystems.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said authorization has been obtained for the burn.

People near the park may see or smell smoke in the area.

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