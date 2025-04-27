74-year-old man dies in Motorcycle crash on County Road 25 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on County Road 25 in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:11 p.m., a SUV was traveling eastbound on SE Sunset Harbor Road stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 25.

The 74-year-old man from New Port Richey was riding a motorcycle southbound on Country Road 25, approaching the same intersections.

The SUV entered the intersection, causing the motorcycle to hit its side.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to HCA Florida Ocala and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

