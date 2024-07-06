8 families displaced after 4th of July fireworks cause massive apartment fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Eight families in Orange County are now displaced after a firework ripped through their apartment homes on Friday.

Orange County Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Battle said they got the call for a fire on Casa Del Rey Circle around 3:40 p.m.

It displaced 16 adults and seven children.

Battle said they believe the fire started from a firework that landed on the patio of one of the units and then traveled to the shared attic.

“There’s a possibility that fireworks had something to do with it. Fireworks were going off when we arrived on scene,” said Battle.

Officials said the fire ripped through three units, and water from firefighters putting out the flames caused damage to several others.

Anna Pierre told WFTV tonight that she was in the shower when she heard a family member yell about the fire. She said she quickly grabbed the baby and ran out of the house.

“By the time for us to make it downstairs, the whole house started exploding fire everywhere,” Pierre said.

Pierre said she’s lived at the complex for the past eight years and will stay with family until she figures out the next plan.

“Life is really hard. You never know when something like this can happen to you,” said Pierre.

The Red Cross was there to help the families. The organization said it will be assessing damage and providing emergency assistance.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Chief Battle said the fire Marshal is now investigating the fire.

