8-year-old recovering after he was hit with a ricocheting bullet, Casselberry police say 

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a bullet in a Casselberry apartment complex over the weekend.

The shooting happened at the Regency Oaks Apartments off Semoran Boulevard. Casselberry police said the child was not the intended target, but he was hurt when a bullet ricocheted and hit him in the upper leg while he was inside his home.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident involving people who knew each other.

Casselberry police released a frantic 911 call made moments after the shooting.

“Are you with the patient now?” a dispatcher asked. “Yes, he’s right here, he’s crying,” said the caller.

In the 4-minute, 911 call you can hear the child crying in the background as the caller asks dispatch to send help quick.

Police said a man inside the complex was likely the intended target of the shooting, not the child.

According to investigators, after the shooting, a man showed up at a Centra Care urgent care clinic in Orange County with a gunshot wound. Investigators said they cannot yet confirm whether this person is connected to the shooting, but have they are followed up with that man who has not been cooperative.

According to police, witnesses said they saw a car speeding away after the shooting. An incident report shows police searched two cars that matched a possible description, though the cars were ultimately found to be unrelated to the incident.

According to police, the 8-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday and has since been released.

“There’s kids that play out here constantly,” one resident said. “They’re precious, they’re small, they are innocent. For something like that to happen is pretty devastating and really sad.”

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police said they are still conducting interviews and following up on leads.

A spokesperson for the Casselberry police department released the following statement, “Detectives continue to work diligently on this case, and it is a priority for the Casselberry Police Department.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group