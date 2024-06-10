8 years since Pulse: The remembrance events happening this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following eight years of the Pulse Nightclub shooting the community continues to remember the 49 victims.

The City of Orlando is beginning a week of remembrance activities for the victims and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Wednesday marks eight years since 49 people died and several others were hurt in the attack.

See a list of this week’s events below:

Prayer Ribbons Memorial Exhibition

11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10

The prayer ribbons will once again be displayed on the steps of Orlando City Hall. After the tragedy, people in Provincetown, Massachusetts, sent our community prayer ribbons with the names of the victims written on them. The ribbons will remain displayed through next Sunday.

49 Bells at First UMC Orlando

4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12

The annual 49 Bells Ceremony is held in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando. For more information, click here.

Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

6 p.m. Monday, June 12

The ceremony will be at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The annual remembrance ceremony is hosted by the City of Orlando.

Admission is free but a ticket is required to attend the event. Click here for more information.

Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside City Hall on Wednesday, June 12

From 3 - 8 p.m., outside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for blood donations. Donors can make an appointment here.

