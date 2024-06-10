8 years since Pulse: The remembrance events happening this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following eight years of the Pulse Nightclub shooting the community continues to remember the 49 victims.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The City of Orlando is beginning a week of remembrance activities for the victims and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
Wednesday marks eight years since 49 people died and several others were hurt in the attack.
See a list of this week’s events below:
Prayer Ribbons Memorial Exhibition
11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10
The prayer ribbons will once again be displayed on the steps of Orlando City Hall. After the tragedy, people in Provincetown, Massachusetts, sent our community prayer ribbons with the names of the victims written on them. The ribbons will remain displayed through next Sunday.
Read: The City of Orlando displays 49 ribbons to honor victims from the Pulse Nightclub shooting
49 Bells at First UMC Orlando
4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12
The annual 49 Bells Ceremony is held in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando. For more information, click here.
Read: Honoring the 49: Orlando to mark 8 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting
Pulse Remembrance Ceremony
6 p.m. Monday, June 12
The ceremony will be at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The annual remembrance ceremony is hosted by the City of Orlando.
Admission is free but a ticket is required to attend the event. Click here for more information.
Read: “I’m here to remember” 4.9k race honors 49 victims
Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside City Hall on Wednesday, June 12
From 3 - 8 p.m., outside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for blood donations. Donors can make an appointment here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group