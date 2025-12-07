80th Citrus Bowl to feature Texas vs Michigan on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando will feature No. 13 Texas vs No. 18 Michigan.

Kickoff on New Year’s Eve has been set for 3:00 on Channel 9.

This is just the third all-time meeting between the Longhorns and Wolverines. Texas won both previous matchups, including a 2024 win in Ann Arbor and a 38-37 win in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

The 80th edition of Orlando’s New Year’s Classic will be one for the ages. Welcome (back) to the Best Bowl Trip in America.#CitrusBowl | #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/bfbl4CazPp — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 7, 2025

This will also mark Texas' (9-3, 6-2 SEC) first bowl trip to Orlando.

Michigan (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) is heading to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for a record-setting seventh time and first since 2020. The Wolverines are 4-2 in this bowl game and with a win on New Year’s Eve, would tie Tennessee (5-1) for the all time lead in Citrus Bowl wins.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group