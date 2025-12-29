80th Citrus Bowl to kick off New Year’s Eve in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The college football action isn’t over in Orlando.

The 80th Citrus Bowl will be held on New Year’s Eve on Channel 9.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

The game will feature the Texas Longhorns facing off against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Citrus Bowl is one of the highlights of the college football bowl season and both teams have arrived in Central Florida to prepare for the matchup.

The Texas Longhorns were seen practicing after arriving on Friday and are gearing up for their game against Michigan.

The Wolverines will hold their practice at West Orange High School later Monday.

This practice session is part of their preparations for the high-stakes game against Texas, which promises to be an exciting showdown.

Fans can watch the game live on WFTV.

