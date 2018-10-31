0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 31

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

WATCH OUT: An 84-year-old woman spent Tuesday in jail after Winter Garden police said they warned her multiple times that she didn't have the proper paperwork to drive but did so anyway. An officer said when they told her that she's not allowed to drive, "She laughed it off, got in her car and drove away." Read more about the woman's court hearing here.

WOW: A Texas man is in jail for allegedly attempting to solicit a child to sexually assault, murder and eat, thanks in part to an investigation by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office agent. The sheriff said the man thanked deputies for arresting him because he couldn't stop himself. Click for more about the man's alleged plans.

BEFORE YOU TRICK-OR-TREAT: You might want to download this app, which can help trick-or-treaters avoid sexual predators as they go door-to-door. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s new app gives users access to everything from unsolved cases to Florida statutes and addresses of sexual predators. Find out how you can use it tonight.

THAT DIDN'T TURN OUT VERY WELL: Volusia County Fire Rescue had to rescue a man out of a 30-foot deep well in DeLand after he climbed into it and couldn’t get back out. Read more about why he was in the well and how he was rescued.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

FIERY CRASH: Two men were killed and a third was injured Tuesday afternoon when an experimental gyrocopter crashed into a mobile home near Sebring, the Highland County Sheriff's Office said. Click to learn more about how and why the gyrocopter crashed.

FREE STUFF: Sure, it’s all about the kids, the candy and the spooky effects, but Halloween can be about so much more. So much more free stuff. Restaurants and retailers are in the holiday spirit, so to speak, and offering deals, discounts and freebies to patrons on Halloween. See the full list.

NEW THEME PARK?: New documents filed this week offer a first look at plans for Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park. The plans will transform 540 acres of empty land near Lockheed Martin. Click to read the new details.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Reporter Myrt Price gets a behind-the-scenes look at the guns being seized by local law enforcement agencies as part of routine traffic stops and drug-related arrests. It's a startling look at how many weapons are in the hands of criminals in our communities from Ocala to Orlando. Tune in to WFTV at 5 p.m. for the full report.

PERFECT TRICK-OR-TREATING WEATHER!

