App maps out homes of sexual predators to avoid while trick-or-treating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There’s a new app available this year to help trick-or-treaters avoid sexual predators as they go door-to-door.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s new app gives users access to everything from unsolved cases to Florida statutes and addresses of sexual predators.
The app allows you to make a sex offender search in a second.
"As a parent trick-or-treating, you can walk down a street and know if there are any sex offenders living there, what they look like and what exactly they did,” said Danny Banks, FDLE special agent in charge.
Red houses are sexual predators. Blue houses registered sex offenders. Tents represent transients. And once the app is downloaded, it takes three taps to get a map of your area.
"It's very interesting. It's a great app and easy to use. Just to look things up and be aware of your surroundings for sure," said Stacey Eisenmenger, whose children are planning on trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Through the app, users can also sign up for FDLE alerts report suspicious activity. But Banks said the app is not a substitute for dialing 911.
New #FDLE app allows you to search for sex offenders in your area in time for #Halloween2018. It put its entire website in the palm of your hand. Just search Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the app store. #HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/UFWwXjvEUt— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 31, 2018
