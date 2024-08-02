9 Family’s 18th annual Back-to-School Backpack-a-thon is off to a good start

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Central Florida’s school year about to start, getting the right supplies for the year is a crucial task.

Channel 9 and 9 Family’s annual Back-to-School Backpack-a-thon is a community-wide effort in which local businesses, schools, and residents come together to donate backpacks and supplies.

This year’s backpack giveaway is more focused on students who have unique learning disabilities and single-parent homes.

“This is great. It’s always tough to get ready for school,” said Marni Castro who’s the mother of a child with learning disabilities.

It’s been about a week since the backpack giveaway started, and the group has received over 14,000 pounds of backpacks and school supplies.

“Our kids have to go through a lot of expensive therapy when they are younger, and a lot of that is out of pocket expenses,” said Heather Barnes, of the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida.

Viewers like yourself can donate to help a child or single parent in need by going to 9Family.com and clicking the Backpack-a-Thon link where you can pick the backpack you want to donate.

