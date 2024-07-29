9 hurt after part of restaurant’s ceiling collapses in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — Police in South Florida said nine people are recovering after part of a restaurant collapsed over the weekend.

First responders said the incident happened Sunday night outside of La Trattoria in Naples.

Investigators say part of the ceiling collapsed while people were inside the building last night.

The restaurant was evacuated.

Paramedics helped those who were hurt as firefighters checked the building for other hazards.

Investigators said they are not yet sure what caused the collapse.

