9 places to celebrate May the 4th in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Not so long ago, Jedis and Padawans everywhere experienced a movie that changed the world.

Star Wars debuted in 1977 and forever impacted the cinema and pop culture landscape. As a result, May 4 every year has become “May the 4th,” an unofficial celebration of all things Star Wars.

There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate May the 4th here in Central Florida. See our list below.

Hop on over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to be fully immersed in Star Wars with Galaxy’s Edge. For May the 4th, Disney has announced the Lightsaber Churro with chocolate sauce will be coming back.

Disney Springs AMC Theaters will have a Star Wars movie marathon. Click here for more details.

Gods & Monsters will have a free comic book day. Click here for more information.

VAULT 5421 a Post-apocalyptic themed craft beer bar will be celebrating all things Star Wars with themed drinks specials and cosplay. Click here for more information.

Boxi Park in Lake Nona will have a Star Wars costume contest and will be streaming the epic movies.

The Wine Imperium is hosting a Star Wars costume contest with a $200 cash prize.

World of Beer will have a May the Fork be with You brunch including Vader’s Taters and Leia’s Buns. Click here for details.

The City of Altamonte Springs will be hosting an event at the Altamonte Springs Library. Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to craft lightsabers, design a Death Star and embark on a scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

Delaney Street Baptist Church will have a free Star Wars movie marathon.

