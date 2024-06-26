9 things to know about Caribbean American Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — June is a time to celebrate the achievements and culture of Caribbean Americans.

The Institute of Caribbean Studies started to establish a campaign for a National Caribbean American Heritage Month in 1999.

The organization asked President Bill Clinton to consider it.

The Caribbean includes thirteen countries that the United Nations recognizes as sovereign states: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Cuba Curaçao Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and United States Virgin Islands.

In honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month, here are nine facts about the diverse group.

In addition to the recognized countries, there are almost 24 non-sovereign territories.

From 1958 to 1962, there was the West Indies Federation.

The Flag of the West Indies Federation is a blue field representing the Caribbean Sea. The white lines represent the waves of immigration from colonial Europe. The Caribbean American Heritage Month Crest is on the golden sun and represents the hope that centers them. President George W. Bush issued the first proclamation on June 6, 2006. Congresswoman Barbara Lee sponsored it, and it was a bipartisan effort.

National Caribbean American Restaurant Week is from June 9 through June 15.

June 23 through June 29 is Caribbean American Business Week.

Caribbean Legislative Week is June 10 through June 14.

The University of Central Florida offers a History of the Caribbean course in the Africana Studies program. The class teaches students about the small but important region. Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is of Jamaican heritage, and basketball player Rick Fox, of Bahamian heritage, were named official spokespersons for the National Caribbean American Heritage Month in 2006, according to the Institute of Caribbean Studies.

