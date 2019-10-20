9 things to know about penalty phase in Markeith Loyd trial

- ORLANDO, Fla. -
- Markeith Loyd was found guilty of five violent crimes during the first phase of his trial: two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
- Loyd faces two individual death sentences, one each for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby.
- Now that the trial has entered the penalty phase, Loyd’s extensive criminal history—including time in federal prison on drug charges—is fair game for prosecutors.
- Loyd’s past is also fair game for his defense team, which will explore his life dating back to childhood for things that could soften the jury’s view of the convicted killer.
- Jurors are likely to spend more time in court deciding how to punish Loyd than they did deciding whether to convict; both sides have indicated they intend to spend more time questioning witnesses during the penalty phase.
- The jury has only two options in this case: life in prison without the possibility of parole and the death penalty.
- The jury does not impose any potential sentence of death. The jury makes a recommendation to the judge, who ultimately imposes the sentence.
- The jury’s recommendation for death is not the end of the process. That recommendation triggers a waiting period, followed by a final hearing in front of the judge, at which Loyd would have an opportunity to present any final evidence that his life should be spared.
- When it’s all finished, Loyd still faces a separate trial in 2020 for the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Once again, the death penalty will be on the table.
