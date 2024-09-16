AAA: Gas prices hit 8-month low in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest since late January, according to AAA.

The auto club reported on Monday that the state average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.09.

“It has been 237 days since Florida gas prices were below $3 a gallon, but that streak could come to an end soon,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the downward price at the pump is mostly thanks to falling oil prices. The possibility of global fuel supplies outpacing demand has led to a big drop in oil prices, he said.

And it could mean even better news at your local service station in the coming weeks.

“This could enable the state average to fall below $3 a gallon before October,” according to AAA.

To date, Jenkins noted that the lowest state average price of 2024 was on Jan. 22, when a gallon cost $2.98.

As of Sunday, he said more than one quarter of Florida gas stations have gas for less than $3 per gallon.

Here in Central Florida, Lake and Sumter counties posted the lowest averages on Monday, with a gallon right around the $3 mark.

Will gas in your neighborhood drop below $3 a gallon?

