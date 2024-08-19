AAA: Gas prices hit two-month low in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices just hit their lowest level in two months in the Sunshine State.

According to AAA, the average landed at $3.31 per gallon on Sunday.

The auto club said that was down 2 cents from last week and 12 cents from a month ago.

By Monday, the average dipped another 2 cents to $2.29.

“The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Crude oil prices increased at the beginning of last week due to strong US economic data, but softened by week’s end based on weak data from China,” Jenkins added.

Florida saw its highest average price of 2024 back in May, when a gallon of regular rose to $3.64.

