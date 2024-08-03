AAA offers safety and insurance tips to help prepare for the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — As potential Tropical Cyclone 4 continues to organize and head toward Florida, AAA - The Auto Club Group is providing safety and insurance tips to help residents prepare for the storm.

“Although the direction and severity of the storm is still in question, residents should prepare for the possibility of dangerous driving conditions and localized flooding,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA encourages residents to monitor weather reports and follow the advice of local authorities. Stay off the roads if conditions are unsafe and take the time now to protect your property.”

Being prepared in advance will make it easier to file a claim and expedite the repair process if you suffer damage from the storm.

AAA provides the following insurance advice:

Review your home insurance policies now. Contact your provider to ensure you have adequate coverage for any damage. If you do not have flood insurance, it’s too late to get a new policy for this storm. Most new policies require a 30-day waiting period, but it’s a good idea to contact your provider to see if they have any options.

Check your auto insurance policy to ensure you have “comprehensive” coverage. This helps with vehicle damage like flooding or if a tree falls on it.

Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include insurance policy information, birth certificates, Social Security cards, and more.

Take inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, purchase date, and model and serial numbers.

Prepare your home. Trim trees near your house. Ensure you have materials to make sandbags and board up windows, if necessary. Bring in loose items like patio furniture, bikes and children’s toys, which could all turn into dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

Store your insurance and flood policy numbers on your phone. Document your insurance provider’s phone number for filing a claim.

Understand the various methods for filing a claim. Find out if your provider allows you to file a claim on a website or mobile app. Doing so can speed up the filing process, as high demand can result in long wait times over the phone.

Safety tips for drivers:

Increase your following distance.

Turn your headlights on (to see and be seen).

Turn your hazard lights off (unless your vehicle is disabled).

Avoid using cruise control (which can cause hydroplaning on wet roads).

Avoid flooded areas (you don’t know how deep it is or what’s underneath the surface).

If there is poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait until the rain eases.

If Rising Water Surrounds your Parked Vehicle:

Do not attempt to restart the vehicle.

Do not open the door until the water level is beneath the door jam.

If water entered the vehicle interior, use a wet vac to remove it.

AAA encourages people who live in a flood-prone area to be proactive. Before severe weather strikes, consider parking your vehicle in a parking garage or at a friend’s house until the weather passes.

What to if your Vehicle is Damaged by Flood Waters:

Take photos and document any damage.

Contact your insurance provider.

Call AAA or a towing provider to take your vehicle to a qualified mechanic.

Get the vehicle fully inspected to ensure it’s safe before driving.

