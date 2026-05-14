Abbott, Second Harvest team up to prepare Central Florida families for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Abbott, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Feeding America are collaborating to emphasize the importance of disaster preparedness as communities prepare for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and continues through November.

To support these efforts, Abbott employee volunteers are assembling 1,000 Abbott Disaster Relief Packs. These packs are specifically designed to provide essential nutritional aid to families during various events, including hurricanes, flooding, and extreme heat.

The Abbott Disaster Relief Packs consist of 500 for families of two and 500 for families of four, enough to feed them for up to three days.

Each pack contains items such as Ensure, Pedialyte, and PediaSure, suitable for both adults and children and requiring no refrigeration, making them ideal for emergency situations.

Abbott’s Similac infant formula will also be available at the food bank to assist families with infants during a disaster.

All assembled packs will be stored at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. This allows the packs to be deployed within hours, providing instant support to families throughout Florida when needed.

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