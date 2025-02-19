ABC liquor chain to add 7th Volusia County location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits plans to build its seventh Volusia County store at the northeast corner of LPGA Boulevard and North Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

The Orlando-based retail chain bought the land early this month, which sits west of a newly-opened ACE Hardware store, an ABC Fine Wine & Spirits spokesman told Orlando Business Journal via email.

“We have plans for the building design but do not have a set date for construction yet,” according to Sean Kelly, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits executive vice president of operations and marketing, who said the location is “in a growing area.

