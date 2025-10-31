ABC/Disney off YouTube TV during dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Oct. 30, 2025, ABC/Disney networks are not available for YouTube TV customers.

The dispute is between ABC/Disney and YouTube. Cox Media Group and its ABC affiliates, including WSB-TV, are not part of the negotiations. We do not have a say in where ABC/Disney channels are carried.

This dispute only affects YouTube TV subscribers. ABC is available to watch on other providers and over the air via an antenna.

YouTube TV subscribers can contact their provider here.

We apologize for the disruption.

