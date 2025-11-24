Action 9 investigation into swelling fuel tanks leads to major car recall

ORLANDO, Fla — Car gas tanks suddenly expanding is an issue Action 9 first brought to light nearly two years ago. Now, two major car companies are issuing a recall. Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 300,000 newer model cars.

In June of last year, Scott Meinke of Port Orange showed Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal where the backseats of his 2023 Kia K5 used to be.

“You can see where it’s completely bowed up all through the middle,” Meinke said.

He explained the fuel tank of his car suddenly expanded and popped the rear seats up. His wife was riding in the back seat at the time.

Meinke, recalling his wife’s reaction, said, “She said, she was like, ‘What did you hit?’ And I was just like, ‘I don’t know, I guess a piece of truck tire.’”

And he wasn’t the first one to turn to Action 9 for help. Six months earlier, Brittany Kelley of Clermont had two kids in the back seat when she heard a bumping sound and her fuel tank expanded. It also popped up the back seat.

“Your gas tank expanded and you’re lucky you made it here safely. Your car is no longer safe to drive,” she said describing what her local car dealership told her after looking at her 2022 Kia K5.

Now Kia and Hyundai are issuing the recall. It impacts 2020 to 2023 Hyundai Sonatas and 2021 to 2024 Kia K5s.

The companies say a valve can deteriorate, air can get into the fuel tank, causing it to expand and touch hot parts of the exhaust. If that happens it could even melt the tank. To fix the problem, dealers will replace the check valve with an improved one and inspect the fuel tank for damage and if necessary, replace it as well.

While it’s too late to help those already impacted by swelling tanks, it’s a step that could help keep other car owners from dealing with an unwelcome surprise. That’s something Scott Meinke called for last year.

“I just want Kia to do the right thing and just make sure everybody’s safe out there,” he said.

All repairs will be made free of charge. The companies expect to begin sending letters to owners impacted in mid-January to explain how to get it done.

If you want to check to see if your vehicle will be impacted, you can look it up on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website: Check for Recalls: Vehicle, Car Seat, Tire, Equipment | NHTSA

