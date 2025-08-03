Activity off the Carolina Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet stretch, there is a new area to watch in the tropics this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a developing area of low pressure off the Carolina coast.

This area could organize further over the warm waters of the Atlantic during the early part of next week.

This currently has a Low Development Chance.

Should it organize, it would move northeastward, away from the United States.

This complex will not impact Florida.

Now that we’re in August, activity often increases rapidly in the back end of the month.

Now is a great time to prepare for hurricane season as the peak of season is just weeks away.

