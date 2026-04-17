AdventHealth Orlando honors organ donors during National Donate Life Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth Orlando and OurLegacy marked National Donate Life Month on Friday by honoring organ donors and encouraging more Floridians to register as donors.

Outside the hospital, organizers installed a pinwheel garden with more than 200 displays, each representing a Central Florida organ donor whose donation helped save lives in 2025.

Hospital staff also took part in awareness walks across Central Florida while wearing blue and green, the colors associated with organ donation awareness.

Doctors involved in the event said the need for donors continues to outpace available organs despite record transplant numbers.

More than 100,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for a transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

AdventHealth officials said its transplant institute remains Central Florida’s only solid-organ transplant program.

Family members of past donors also took part in Friday’s event, including relatives of donor recipients and donor families who shared personal stories about how donation changed lives.

Florida residents can register to become organ donors through the state donor registry.

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