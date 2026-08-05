AEW schedules WrestleDream at Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena for Oct. 17

ORLANDO, Fla. — All Elite Wrestling’s annual WrestleDream pay-per-view event is coming to Orlando for the first time this fall.

AEW announced WrestleDream will be held at Addition Financial Arena on Oct. 17, 2026, with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

The show marks the first time WrestleDream has been hosted in Florida and the second AEW pay-per-view to take place in Orlando, following Worlds End in 2024.

AEW is expected to bring many of its top stars to the event, including Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

The company noted the lineup could change before the event in cases of travel issues or injuries.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Addition Financial Arena website.

WrestleDream, a marquee AEW event, is expected to attract wrestling fans from Central Florida and beyond when it arrives in Orlando this October.

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