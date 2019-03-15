  • Affidavit: Seminole County elementary school teacher accused of creating, distributing child porn

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County elementary school teacher is in jail accused of producing and distributing child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday.

    Audra Mabel, 34, is listed as a kindergarten teacher on Spring Lake Elementary School’s website. The affidavit says she’s accused of filming videos of sexual acts involving a child and distributing them to her ex-boyfriend, identified as Justin Ritchie, 36, of Sanford.

    Ritchie was arrested last week charged with sexual assault on a victim under 12 years of age, according to the Sanford Police Department. A child told investigators that Ritchie had touched her inappropriately, according to an arrest affidavit. The child also told deputies he had told her to film some of the acts with his cellphone.

    Videos on the man’s phone led investigators to Mabel, who they said is shown participating in and producing footage of sexually explicit content involving a child as young as 1 year old.

    One video, the affidavit says, shows Mabel exposing herself to the camera while in a Michigan classroom with children nearby.

    The arrest affidavit says the videos were produced in 2017.

