Affidavit: Seminole County elementary school teacher accused of creating, distributing child porn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County elementary school teacher is in jail accused of producing and distributing child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday.
Audra Mabel, 34, is listed as a kindergarten teacher on Spring Lake Elementary School’s website. The affidavit says she’s accused of filming videos of sexual acts involving a child and distributing them to her ex-boyfriend, identified as Justin Ritchie, 36, of Sanford.
Related Headlines
-
Detectives encourage parents to talk to kids after Orange County teacher…
-
Orange County elementary school teacher accused of molesting child, deputies say
-
Volusia County middle school teacher accused of encouraging students to…
-
Sheriff: Substitute teacher who admitted to molesting students could…
-
‘Did anybody touch you?': Parents concerned after 6 girls accuse…
Ritchie was arrested last week charged with sexual assault on a victim under 12 years of age, according to the Sanford Police Department. A child told investigators that Ritchie had touched her inappropriately, according to an arrest affidavit. The child also told deputies he had told her to film some of the acts with his cellphone.
TRENDING NOW:
- New Zealand shootings: Death toll rises to 49 in attacks at 2 mosques
- ‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after armed robbery, shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- 'I killed my mom, she's dead': Documents say Eustis man attempted to strangle pregnant stepmother
- Video: Classes canceled after Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself, deputies say
Videos on the man’s phone led investigators to Mabel, who they said is shown participating in and producing footage of sexually explicit content involving a child as young as 1 year old.
One video, the affidavit says, shows Mabel exposing herself to the camera while in a Michigan classroom with children nearby.
The arrest affidavit says the videos were produced in 2017.
This is a developing story. WFTV’s Jeff Levkulich will be live on Eyewitness News at Noon with a full report.
#Breaking: Spring Lake Elementary teacher arrested on federal charges. Accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Seminole County Schools immediately terminated Audra Mabel after learning of the charges. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/aPvzbTBycu— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 15, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}