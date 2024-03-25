After more than 6 months in space, N’s Crew-7 crew is back on Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. — After spending nearly 200 days in space, the crew who was onboard NASA’s Space-X is now back on Earth.

The group discussed their findings and their adaptation back home after the journey on Monday from the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The team splashed down on March 12th off the coast of Pensacola, and since then, they’ve been trying to re-adapt to gravity. “I remember, I think after a week, I tried to play basketball, and in my mind I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I tried to do a layup, but my legs didn’t do what I pictured them,” said Andreas Mogensen, Crew-7 Pilot.

The mission launched in August of last year. NASA’s Jasmine Moghbeli remembers her first spacewalk when she lost one of the crew’s backpacks. “I remember it was even getting in my way, and I pushed it out of my way a few times. I was busy doing my tasks, and when I turned around, the back wasn’t there, said Jasmine Moghbeli, Crew-7 Commander. “My heart sank in that moment.”

While in space, Crew 7 members learned about microgravity, the effects of thunderstorms on the climate, and even tested biomaterials. “One of the experiments and technology demonstrations I thought was very interesting was the biofabrication facility. 3-D printing, but this time using cells as the ink and printing tissues. So, while we were up there, they were experimenting with printing miniature hearts,” said Moghbeli.

The members, who also helped with the maintenance of the International Space Station, remembered how far space exploration has come, while also looking forward to what’s next. “Personally, what I’m really looking for is to our return to the moon,” said Mogensen. “We are ready to capitalize on that work to move back to the moon and from there hopefully further into space.”

Each crew member is from a different country – U.S., to Japan, Denmark, and Russia – and they say that made this mission even more special. “When I was asked where home is, I used to say “Japan” or “Houston, Texas.” But now, after a couple of months at the space station, I thought my home is planet Earth,” said Satoshi Furukawa, Crew-7 Mission Specialist.

Crew-8 has replaced Crew-7 onboard the I.S.S. since March 5th. The group is expected to return to Earth in August.

Want to become an astronaut? NASA wants to hear from you!

National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA – has reinforced time and time again that they need astronauts. The agency is actively looking for candidates to join future missions and further space exploration. These are the requirements to apply:

· Be a U.S. citizen.

· Have a master’s degree* in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics, from an accredited institution.

· Have at least three years of related professional experience obtained after degree completion (or 1,000 Pilot-in-Command hours with at least 850 hours in high-performance jet aircraft for pilots). For medical doctors, time in residency can count towards experience and must be completed by June 2025.

· Be able to successfully complete the NASA long-duration flight astronaut physical.

For those who would like to become astronauts but do not have a master’s degree, NASA has shared options:

· Two years of work towards a doctoral program in a related science, technology, engineering, or math field.

· Completed Doctor of Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, or related medical degree

· Completion (or current enrollment that will result in completion by June 2025) of a nationally recognized test pilot school program.

The base salary for astronauts is between $152,258 - $152,258 per year. Click here to apply.

