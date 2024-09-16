Afternoon storm pattern continues this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has another hot and stormy week ahead.

Our area will be partly cloudy and humid on Monday, with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees on Monday afternoon.

Our rain and storm chances will increase to around 40% for the rest of the week, which is normal for this time of year.

Anyone headed to the coast should also be aware of dangerous conditions due to the risk of rip currents.

