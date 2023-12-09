Aggressive holiday driving: These 2 Florida cities made the naughty list

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the holiday season upon us, more drivers are on the road to get their shopping done. On Thursday, GasBuddy released the results of its annual aggressive holiday driving study, revealing that U.S. drivers are up to 48% more aggressive on the roads during the holiday season.

The study ranked the top 50 U.S. metros from most to least aggressive (naughty to nice).

GasBuddy’s study examined millions of drives during the 2023′s Thanksgiving holiday weekend, measuring the number of events of speeding, hard braking, and fast acceleration.

Two Florida cities made the “naughty list” for the second year in a row; Orlando, FL came in the top three at third “Naughtiest” while Tampa fell to the 13th most aggressive city.

“Driving during the holiday season can be stressful, but it’s important to remember to stay calm and courteous on the road,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Additionally, aggressive driving can negatively impact fuel efficiency, causing drivers to waste money that could be spent on holiday celebrations or gifts for loved ones.”

Naughty List – Top 10 Cities with the Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Tucson, AZ Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Jacksonville, FL New Orleans, LA Richmond, VA Salt Lake City, UT Buffalo, NY Memphis, TN Oklahoma City, OK

Nice List – Top 10 Cities with the Least Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Minneapolis, MN Providence, RI Portland, OR Seattle, WA Cleveland, OH Norfolk, VA Hartford, CT Las Vegas, NV Rochester, NY Columbus, OH

The full rankings can be found here. The most frequent aggressive driving habits during the holidays are hard braking (1), speeding (2) and rapid acceleration (3).

The findings were gathered using data from GasBuddy’s optional, opt-in Drives Feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits during their trip to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out where a poor driving habit occurred.

GasBuddy examined 8,149,863 drives in the top 50 metropolitan areas by population as defined by the United States Census Bureau from Nov. 23-26, 2023, noting all events of fast acceleration, hard braking and speeding.

